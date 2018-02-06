Fort Collins seeking $300,000 for downtown whitewater park

FORT COLLINS — A city plan to develop the Poudre Valley Whitewater Park right in the heart of Fort Collins is looking at getting funding from the North College Avenue Urban Renewal Authority.

City Council is acting as the URA board and will discuss an intergovernmental agreement between the city and URA at its Tuesday meeting, reports the Coloradoan. The city is seeking $300,000 for the park.

If approved, the tax-increment financing would be used to pay for Vine Street improvement costs related to the park. The tax-increment financing allows tax revenue to go to certain infrastructure improvements.

The park will be an area for kayakers, paddlers, tubers and whitewater enthusiasts to play. It will also extend foot traffic from Old Town across Riverside Avenue to Linden Street and create a pedestrian bridge as a place to watch paddlers.