Black Swift’s drone successfully tests volcanic eruptions

BOULDER — Black Swift Technologies LLC, a specialized engineering firm based in Boulder, had a successful collaboration with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The partnership involved capturing airborne carbon-dioxide measurements from an active volcano via an unmanned-aircraft system.

The flights were conducted in Costa Rica in January using Black Swift’s most advanced UAS, the Black Swift S2. The UAS was equipped with sensors to measure the carbon dioxide and water vapor emitted from the volcano. The testing was done with the help of Jorge Andres Diaz and his staff at the University of Costa Rica.

By measuring and monitoring volcanic gases, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory hopes to better understand how volcanoes work. The goal is to improve volcano eruption planning and warning capabilities.

“A drone can go places more effectively than ground personnel or costly manned aircraft,” Jack Elston, CEO of Black Swift Technologies, said in a prepared statement. “Our goal was to deploy a sUAS in a challenging environment that was capable of following the contours of the forest canopy around a volcano to sample gases horizontally and vertically to obtain real-time data on how a plume varies over altitude, as opposed to satellite observations, which might just capture an average value over its entire column.”

Future flights of the Black Swift S2 will include sensors monitoring methane, hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide as well as a device to measure volcanic particle size and distribution and atmospheric probes that measure temperature, pressure, humidity and three-dimensional wind patterns.

Black Swift first announced its partnership with NASA in May 2017.