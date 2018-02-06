Array posts Q2 loss; updates FDA approval process

BOULDER — Array Biopharma (Nasdaq: ARRY) posted a second-quarter loss per share of 17 cents, which managed to beat analyst expectations by 6 cents.

The Boulder-based company had revenue of $42.2 million, which was down 5 percent from the same period the year prior, but beat expectations by $15.5 million.

Net loss for the second quarter was $34.1 million, or 17 cents per share. The loss grew compared to the second quarter of 2017, when it was $23.3 million, or 14 cents per share. Array attributes the growth in loss to a decrease in reimbursement revenue from Novartis and one-time costs associated with converting and extinguishing Array’s convertible debt.

Array added that the FDA is reviewing its new drug applications for the combination of encorafenib and binimetinib for treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma. The FDA has informed Array that it has not found any issues with the applications and does not plan on holding an advisory meeting. An expected action date is June 30.