Registration open for Fort Collins Startup Week

By Jensen Werley — 

FORT COLLINS — Those interested in attending Fort Collins Startup Week, a weeklong event of speaker panels, educational sessions and networking for startups across various industries, can register online.

The event will take place from Feb. 23 to March 2. There will be more than 130 events in 21 different Fort Collins venues. There will also be free coworking throughout the week and free business consulting on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday that week.

Those who wish to attend can register online through Eventbrite. When registered, they can plan their schedule and select which events they’re attending. Some events require additional registration.



 

