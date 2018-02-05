New CFO for VictorOps

BOULDER — VictorOps, a Boulder-based tech company that specializes in full-stack operations for DevOps teams, has a new chief financial officer.

Jim Lejeal is joining the VictorOps team, after previously serving as CFO at Sphero. Before that, Lejeal was at Rally Software, where he oversaw optimizing the company’s business for its initial public offering in 2013 and was part of the company’s sale to CA Technologies in 2015.

VictorOps makes software for incident management built for DevOps teams. The company’s revenue has grown 210 percent over the last two years and has tripled in size.

“As VictorOps prepares for another year of significant growth, Jim’s skill set will be critical to organic and inorganic expansion,” Todd Vernon, co-founder and CEO of VictorOps, said in a prepared statement. “With prior experience as a key member of the Rally Software executive team, he is extremely familiar with the software development and operations industry. The explosive growth of the DevOps market is a natural next step for customers of Agile software solutions and Jim has extensive experience with emerging markets and public offerings.”