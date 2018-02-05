Encision Inc. grows year-over-year from loss to income

BOULDER — Medical-device company Encision Inc. (OTC: ECIA) posted third-quarter earnings per share of 1 cent, a quarterly net income of $56,000.

The company, which specializes in surgical technology that prevents stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgeries, had a quarterly net revenue of $2.19 million.

It’s an improvement over the same period the prior year when Encision had a net revenue of $2.23 million but a quarterly net loss of $274,000, or 3 cents per share.

“We are pleased to deliver another profitable quarter and to drive gross margin,” Greg Trudel, president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Our increased cash flow and profitability is enabling us to reinvest into our success. We have held true to our strategy of driving operational excellence while bolstering our portfolio and channel with new products and clinical evidence and it is proving effective.”

He added that the company is bringing on direct sales representation in certain areas and accelerating the number of new product development projects.