Amazon looking to bring bookstore to Cherry Creek

DENVER — Amazon is looking to open a bookstore n in Cherry Creek.

Amazon Books is the online retail giant’s brick-and-mortar bookstore concept. The store would be about 5,000 square feet, reports BusinessDen.

There are 13 Amazon Books locations, the first of which opened in Seattle in November 2015.