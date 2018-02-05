Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Amazon looking to bring bookstore to Cherry Creek

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Amazon is looking to open a bookstore n in Cherry Creek.

Amazon Books is the online retail giant’s brick-and-mortar bookstore concept. The store would be about 5,000 square feet, reports BusinessDen.

There are 13 Amazon Books locations, the first of which opened in Seattle in November 2015.



 

