Wild Zora acquires fellow Loveland-based natural-food company

LOVELAND — Wild Zora Foods LLC, a maker of natural meat-and-veggie bars, has acquired Paleo Meals To Go, a maker of backcountry-ready meal packs free of gluten and dairy.

Both companies are based in Loveland and family-owned and operated.

Paleo Meals To Go will be manufactured in Wild Zora Foods’ facility, where they can be freeze-dried. Recipes will be modified to use grass-fed and sustainably raised meat, something Paleo Meals To Go couldn’t do at their previous manufacturing facility.

Dawn Anderson, who co-founded Paleo Meals To Go with her son, Ty Soukup, will stay on with Wild Zora to continue working on the product.

“Dawn and I met at the networking group she started for women entrepreneurs,” Zora Tabin, co-founder of Wild Zora, said in a prepared statement. “We became friends and quickly discovered that there was a lot of synergy regarding our company goals and missions. Once we brought [Wild Zora co-founder] Josh, the numbers guy, into the discussion, we quickly realized that bringing the two companies together was the best way for all of us to meet our goals.”

Over the next several months, Paleo Meals To Go will become part of the Wild Zora brand. Because the Paleo Meals To Go name has brand equity, the plan is to consciously integrate the two over time.

“We’ll take some time and do it right,” Josh Tabin said in a prepared statement. “We’ll integrate the new products into the Wild Zora brand without losing any momentum that Dawn and Ty have already built.”