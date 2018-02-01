Boulder-based Premier Members Credit Union surpasses $1B in assets

BOULDER — Premier Members Credit Union announced Wednesday that it surpassed $1 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, making the Boulder-based financial institution the seventh-largest credit union in Colorado.

Premier Members Credit Union in 2015 merged with Boulder Valley Credit Union, giving the combined credit union $820 million in assets at the time. Premier Members has 66,000 members and 12 full-service retail branches and four locations in area high schools.

Premier Members’ chief executive, Carlos Pacheco, said the milestone helps validate the credit union’s mission of building relationships and adding value with members, employees and the communities it serves “by providing competitive products, rates and services.”

The six credit unions that have more in assets than Premier Members includes Boulder-based Elevations Credit Union that had $1.96 billion in assets as of Dec. 31.

The top three credit unions in the state based on assets are Ent Credit Union in Colorado Springs, $5.1 billion; Bellco Credit Union in Greenwood Village, $4 billion; and Public Service Credit Union in Lonetree, $2.3 billion.