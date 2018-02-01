Louisville-based Bestop buys maker of seats for off-road vehicles

LOUISVILLE — Bestop, the world’s largest manufacturer of soft tops for Jeep vehicles, has acquired Kamm Industries, a maker of custom seats and accessories for off-road vehicles. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Bestop is based in Louisville. Kamm Industries does business as PRP Seats and is based in Temecula, Calif.

Sponsored Content

Brinkman Transforming Downtown Loveland

The Foundry, covering four acres in the center of the Sweetheart City, will offer luxury apartments, restaurants, a seven-screen movie theater, the Towneplace Suites by Marriott, a convenient public parking garage, and a central plaza for entertainment. The perimeter of the plaza will include outdoor walkways and seating areas creating a welcoming gathering place for community members. Read More

Bestop, Inc., which got its start in 1954 in Boulder, is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. Kinderhook invests in healthcare, environmental, automotive and light manufacturing businesses. Kamm fits the Kinderhook profile in that it manufactures custom seats, harnesses, storage bags and accessories for off-road vehicles. The purchase is the fourth add-on acquisition for Bestop and the 50th automotive transaction for Kinderhook.

“PRP Seats is the premier name in off-road seating and we are thrilled to partner with them,” said John Larson, CEO of Bestop, in a prepared statement. “The addition of this brand to the Bestop family further positions us as the leading provider of top-of-the-line off-road driving accessories.”

Bestop acquired two other manufacturing brands in 2016: San Diego-based Baja Designs and Cortez, Colo.-based Tuffy Security Products. Tuffy manufactures heavy duty in-vehicle security boxes.