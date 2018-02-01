Clurman stepping down as director of Attention Homes in Boulder

BOULDER — Claire Clurman is stepping down as executive director of Attention Homes in Boulder, a 52-year-old nonprofit agency serving homeless and displaced youth.

Clurman has been with Attention Homes since 2009 and has led the organization since 2014. An executive search has begun for her replacement. Clurman will remain with the agency until late March.

During Clurman’s tenure, Attention Homes embarked on a goal to develop housing for homeless youths age 18 to 24. Construction has begun on the Attention Homes Apartments at 1440 Pine St., with an expected completion date of spring 2019. The project is a collaboration of Attention Homes, Gardner Capital Development, First United Methodist Church of Boulder, Capital One, with the support of the city and county of Boulder.

“Our dream, to build housing and onsite services for the young people we serve, inspired me to extend my original term of employment but with construction now beginning, the time is right to pass the torch to a new generation of leadership that will be invested in the project and its completion,” Clurman said in a prepared statement.

Attention Homes served more than 500 young people in 2017 through street outreach, day drop-in and overnight shelter services in addition to a licensed residential and transitional housing program.