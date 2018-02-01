BizWest extends Mercury 100 submission deadline to Feb. 15

Mercury 100 deadlines extended two weeks

BOULDER — BizWest has extended the deadline for its rankings of the Mercury 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Companies must be based in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer or Weld counties, must be privately held and must provide revenue for 2015, 2016 and 2017. Companies will be ranked based on two-year revenue growth.

Deadline to submit information is Thursday, Feb. 15. To fill out a survey, go online here.

BizWest will conduct two Mercury 100 celebrations, one each for the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. The Northern Colorado event will be conducted May 17 at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins. The Boulder Valley event will be conducted June 13 at the Omni Interlocken Hotel & Conference Center in Broomfield.