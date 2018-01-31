Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Southern Colorado accelerator begins operation

By BizWest Staff — 

COLORADO SPRINGS â€” The first business accelerator in southern Colorado will focus on defense and national security issues.

The Gazette reported that Catalyst Accelerator is a cooperative effort of the Catalyst Campus for Technology & Innovation, the Center for Technology, the Boulder and Pikeâ€™s Peak Small Business Development Centers, the local chapter of SCORE, and the Colorado Procurement Technical Assistance Center. Their first cohort of enterprises to benefit from the effort are two Colorado Springs companies that will participate in the 12-week program. They will attempt to commercialize weather-related technology that would benefit the military regardless of where it would find itself in the world.

At the end of the 12 weeks, the companies, Adaptive Systems and XplotraX, will be able to pitch to government and private investors to raise additional capital.

 



 

