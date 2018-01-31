Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Fort Collins broadband effort moves forward

By Ken Amundson — 

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins officials have begun to recruit for leadership positions necessary to launch a city-run broadband utility.

Based on a report in the Coloradoan, a recruiter has been hired to look for people to fill four top positions: a broadband director, network manager, marketing manager and outside plant supervisor.

Also under consideration is the governing structure. Whether a citizen advisory board is involved remains to be determined.



 

