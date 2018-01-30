COLORADO SPRINGS — Northrop Grumman Corp. will lay off an additional 39 employees from the Colorado Springs facility because of a lost contract with the Missile Defense Agency.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that the defense contractor, with its headquarters in Virginia, has given notice to the 38 employees that they will be laid off March 19 if they haven’t found other positions with the company.
The 38 additional notices follow 100 layoffs announced earlier and expected to be effective by March 4.
The newspaper said that Northrop Grumman has held a contract with the Joint National Integration Center Research and Development contract since 1995. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. won the $4.6 billion contract in August.
One Response to “Northrop loses contract, lays off workers”
Chris Specht
Hello, I’m a technical recruiter based in Colorado. Please send me a copy of your resume, and let me know what you’re seeking. Thanks!
http://expectllc.com