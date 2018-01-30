Loveland startup to reopen after forced shutdown

LOVELAND — A startup small business in Loveland will make a second run at getting started after city code violations caused it to be shut down in December.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reported that the Wolf Den Training Facility, 5802 Byrd Drive, which was inspired by the American Ninja Warrior television show, was closed to the public in December until its owners, Noah Kaufman and Ian Dory, bring it into code compliance. .

The two attempted to convert a vacant 18,000-square-foot warehouse into the business without knowing what city code required. They attempted internal alterations without building permits, opened with a single restroom, had an unpaved, unlighted parking lot, didn’t have clear signage indicating exits and other violations, according to the RH report.

While disappointed, the partners are making another run at opening and have submitted a request for a certificate of occupancy.

If successful, the business will offer ninja-style fitness and exercise courses.