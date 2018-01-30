Kansas-based firm acquires physical-therapy practice in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Back to Action, a Lafayette-based physical-therapy practice, has been purchased by Mathis Rehab Centers LLC in Manhattan, Kan.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Back to Action was founded in 1999 by Debbie McKrola and Brenda Seamons. The two will remain with the practice to perform management duties and provide clinical services.

The physical therapists and massage therapists at Back to Action provide a variety of services and training, including manual therapy, individualized exercise programs, sports therapy, aquatic therapy, dry needling and women’s health.

“We are super excited about what the future will bring,” McKrola said in a prepared statement. “Our quality is not changing and our staff will remain the same, but now we will be able to do things we weren’t able to do before, new programs, new services.”

Mathis Rehab Centers owns six facilities in Kansas. They see about 5,600 clients per month and have more than 100 employees on staff.

Attorneys Bob Rowland and Gregory James Smith of Caplan and Earnest, a law firm in Boulder, represented McKrola and Seamons. The deal closed Dec. 31, 2017.