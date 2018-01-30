Hover facility to grow with skilled nursing options

LONGMONT — The Hover Senior Living Facility will grow by about 30 percent and offer new services to residents.
The Longmont Times-Call reported that The Hover campus, which now includes 119 apartments and 51 assisted living suites, will add 48 new residences and offer skilled nursing services in four new cottages.
Sponsored Content
Trying to control health care costs?
Health plan rate trends don’t have to resemble the spikes and dips of an abnormal EKG. Ask your broker three simple questions.
Brinkman Transforming Downtown Loveland
Ten years in the making, The Foundry is a work of art aiming to transform Loveland’s historic downtown by revitalizing three underutilized city blocks from First to Third Streets between Lincoln and Cleveland Avenues. The goal of this project is to work with the City of Loveland to turn this area into a meaningful destination for locals and visitors.
Brinkman Transforming Downtown Loveland
The Foundry, covering four acres in the center of the Sweetheart City, will offer luxury apartments, restaurants, a seven-screen movie theater, the Towneplace Suites by Marriott, a convenient public parking garage, and a central plaza for entertainment. The perimeter of the plaza will include outdoor walkways and seating areas creating a welcoming gathering place for community members.
The newspaper reported that the expansion will use concepts developed by the Maryland-based The Green House Project, which attempts to make skilled nursing experiences more like home.
The expansion is expected to begin summer 2018 and be completed by fall 2019.
Leave a Reply