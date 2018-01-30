Hover facility to grow with skilled nursing options

LONGMONT — The Hover Senior Living Facility will grow by about 30 percent and offer new services to residents.

The Longmont Times-Call reported that The Hover campus, which now includes 119 apartments and 51 assisted living suites, will add 48 new residences and offer skilled nursing services in four new cottages.

The newspaper reported that the expansion will use concepts developed by the Maryland-based The Green House Project, which attempts to make skilled nursing experiences more like home.

The expansion is expected to begin summer 2018 and be completed by fall 2019.