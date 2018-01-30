Fluor to lay off more than 50 in Boulder County

BOULDER — Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR), a global engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance company based in Irving, Texas, is laying off 54 employees in Boulder County.

The company filed a WARN notice with the state on Jan. 22 saying the employees were being laid off due to the loss of a contract.

In a letter to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Fluor said the layoffs stem from the transfer of a contract Fluor had performing work at an IBM project site at 6300 Diagonal Highway in Boulder to Jones Lang LaSalle, who will be the next contractor.

Fluor said it is permanently laying off the employees on March 31.

Fluor did not return a request from BizWest for more information.

Beyond the IBM project, Fluor had several recent projects in Colorado. One was providing design services for Qwest Communications for three major cyber centers, one of which is in Denver. Another project included providing design and construction for the second and third phases of the $323 million E-470 project.