Canopy launches $50 million growth-stage venture fund

BOULDER — Canopy, an accelerator and venture-capital firm for startups ancillary to the cannabis industry, is launching Canopy Ventures I, a $50 million venture fund for growth-stage companies.
The fund will focus on companies providing value in the cannabis supply chain. Investments will predominantly be in businesses raising bridge or Series A capital, as well as follow-on investments in later rounds.
Sponsored Content
Trying to control health care costs?
Health plan rate trends don’t have to resemble the spikes and dips of an abnormal EKG. Ask your broker three simple questions.
Brinkman Transforming Downtown Loveland
Ten years in the making, The Foundry is a work of art aiming to transform Loveland’s historic downtown by revitalizing three underutilized city blocks from First to Third Streets between Lincoln and Cleveland Avenues. The goal of this project is to work with the City of Loveland to turn this area into a meaningful destination for locals and visitors.
Brinkman Transforming Downtown Loveland
The Foundry, covering four acres in the center of the Sweetheart City, will offer luxury apartments, restaurants, a seven-screen movie theater, the Towneplace Suites by Marriott, a convenient public parking garage, and a central plaza for entertainment. The perimeter of the plaza will include outdoor walkways and seating areas creating a welcoming gathering place for community members.
First investments from the fund are expected to be made late in the first quarter of 2018.
“We’re providing smart money to great companies with a proven model,” Micah Tapman,
managing director of Canopy, said in a prepared statement. “One area where Canopy provides a distinct advantage is our ability to not only contribute money, but to also provide strategic insights, valuable introductions and hands-on support for the long term.”
The growth-stage venture fund is meant to complement the accelerator and seed-stage funds Canopy already has.
Initial financial commitments for the new fund have been secured. The rest is expected to be raised from family offices and accredited individual investors.
One of the initial investors in Canopy Ventures I is Jamul Jadamba, managing director of Propagule LLC.
“We invested in the fund because it has the right strategy,” he said, “and the Canopy team has the expertise, experience and access to execute it.”
Leave a Reply