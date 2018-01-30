Bank of Colorado senior VP to chat with Trump about tax reform

FORT COLLINS — Sue Wagner, a senior vice president at Fort Collins-based Bank of Colorado, will take part in a fireside chat with President Trump and seven other community business leaders from across the country in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The chat will be about the Administration’s recent Tax Reform Bill and its impact on the business community. The eight attendees directly benefited from their employer providing tax-bill bonuses, and they will be discussing the lasting impact this could have in their communities.

Bank of Colorado provided $1,000 bonuses to its 641 full-time employees, according to a statement issued by the bank.

Wagner has been in the banking industry for 35 years and has been with Bank of Colorado since 2012. Wagner is a graduate of Colorado State University and in March 2017 was recognized by BizWest as one of 12 Women of Distinction.

“I’ve had the pleasure to serve the people and businesses of Northern Colorado for many years,” Wagner said in a prepared statement. “I am honored to represent Bank of Colorado at the White House to discuss the impact of tax reform and share my perspective as a strong advocate for community banking.”

Bank of Colorado is part of a family of banks held by Pinnacle Bancorp, serving eight states. The Tax Reform bonus of $1,000 was given to all of its employees in all the communities Pinnacle Bancorp serves.