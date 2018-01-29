Organization lobbies for national paid leave plan

Advocates for a national, paid family leave law will use the anniversary of the federal, unpaid Family and Medical Leave Act to lobby on behalf of a bill that would create a national plan.

Feb. 5 is the 25th anniversary of the FMLA, a bill signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton. It created an unpaid period of weeks that employees could use for personal medical or family-related emergencies that extended beyond paid time off permitted by employers.

The National Partnership for Women & Families said in a prepared statement that an analysis of demographic data in Colorado shows the need for a plan. Such a national plan would be financed by both employer and employee contributions that would total 0.4 percent of payroll, half financed by the employee and half by the employer. The plan would provide up to 12-weeks of leave at partial pay levels.

“Twenty-five years after the FMLA was signed into law, it is past time to take the next step by ensuring paid leave for all working people,” said Debra L. Ness, president of the National Partnership, in a prepared statement. “The FMLA has transformed our workplaces and culture in tremendously positive ways, but these data show that unpaid leave is inaccessible for too many people. Working people and families are caught between the demands of their jobs and their families, and as a result, our economy and businesses are not reaching their full potential.”

Four states have paid leave plans financed similarly to what the national plan envisions.