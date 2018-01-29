Office building to replace grocery building

DENVER — The vacant Natural Grocers building on Platte Street in Denver will be demolished next month and replaced with a 150,000 square feet of office and retail space.

According to a report in BusinessDen, Crescent Real Estate has a three-phased development plan for the site near Confluence Park.

Redevelopment may be complete by mid-to late 2019, according to the report. A predecessor company of Crescent’s, Goff Capital Partners, bought the site in 2014 for $8.15 million, according to the report.