Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Office building to replace grocery building

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — The vacant Natural Grocers building on Platte Street in Denver will be demolished next month and replaced with a 150,000 square feet of office and retail space.

According to a report in BusinessDen, Crescent Real Estate has a three-phased development plan for the site near Confluence Park.

Redevelopment may be complete by mid-to late 2019, according to the report. A predecessor company of Crescent’s, Goff Capital Partners, bought the site in 2014 for $8.15 million, according to the report.

 



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>