Gardner Capital to build affordable housing for homeless youth

BOULDER — Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm that specializes in affordable housing — is planning a new housing development.

Attention Homes Apartments in Boulder will serve homeless youth ages 18 to 24. It will provide housing as well as on-site resources like case management, job training, substance abuse and mental health treatment, among others. Tenants are expected to stay an average of two years in the 40 apartments — 26 studios, 13 one-bedrooms and one two-bedroom.

The development is a partnership between Gardner, First United Methodist Church of Boulder and Attention Homes, a Boulder-based nonprofit founded in 1966 to help youths in crisis.

Capital One Community Finance provided a $10 million construction loan and $8.8 million low-income housing tax credit investment syndicated by National Equity Fund. Additional funding comes from permanent financing from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, City of Boulder Division of Housing, Boulder County Worthy Cause funds, Colorado Division of Housing and private contributions.