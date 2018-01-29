Colorado cities make vacation wish list

Denver and Boulder have made TripAdvisor’s 30 Top U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018.

Each year, the vacation planning and booking agency selects places around the country that it suggests would be good locations for vacations. Recommendations are based upon things that visitors can do, including partaking in festivals, seeing sights or attending special events.

“We’ve chosen some for the exciting events they’re hosting over the coming year, some for their explosive new culinary scenes, and others for their startling regenerations, which have brought them back onto many a travel wish list,” the company said in a blog on its website.