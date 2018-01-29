Brinkman Transforming Downtown Loveland

Ten years in the making, The Foundry is a work of art aiming to transform Loveland’s historic downtown by revitalizing three underutilized city blocks from First to Third Streets between Lincoln and Cleveland Avenues. The goal of this project is to work with the City of Loveland to turn this area into a meaningful destination for locals and visitors.

This new development, covering four acres in the center of the Sweetheart City, will offer luxury apartments, restaurants, a seven-screen movie theater, the Towneplace Suites by Marriott, a convenient public parking garage, and a central plaza for entertainment. The perimeter of the plaza will include outdoor walkways and seating areas creating a welcoming gathering place for community members.

Patina Flats @ The Foundry will offer luxury living in Downtown Loveland. With a variety of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, there will be a layout, location, and view to meet a variety of needs. Residents of Patina Flats will be spread across two buildings, one facing Lincoln Avenue and the other facing Cleveland Avenue.

The public parking garage will offer 460 parking spaces, including tuck-under parking available for the Patina Flats Cleveland building residents.

The 63,550-square-foot, four-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott will offer 102 rooms and feature an indoor pool, fitness center, lounge, and 1,000 square feet of divisible meeting space. The hotel will cater to business travelers and tourists alike, offering free wireless internet, a business center, and pet-friendly accommodations.

The Foundry aligns with the City of Loveland’s vision for the revitalization of the historic downtown region by helping to create a catalytic effect that propels economic and social vitality.

The Foundry project is being developed by Northern Colorado-based Brinkman in partnership with Brue Baukol Capital Partners.

Brinkman is a mission-driven real estate development and investment company headquartered in Fort Collins. The company is focused on using business as a force for good through the creation of meaningful places. Current projects are geared toward generating positive economic and social multipliers for communities, families, and investors.