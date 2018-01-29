Batteries pose solution for high electrical costs

PUEBLO — Pueblo residents and businesses, which receive their electrical energy from Black Hills Energy, pay among the highest rates in Colorado. But they soon may have a tool to use to drive down the cost.

According to a report in the Pueblo Chieftain, California-based JLM Energy is working with community ratepayers on strategies to buy power when it is cheaper, such as at night, and storing it in batteries for use when rates are higher.

The new strategy, while long understood, is now viable because battery technology has improved to the point of making it feasible, according to the report. Also, because of tax credits, alternative generation methods such as solar or wind, when coupled with battery storage, have become another way to reduce traditional electrical budgets.