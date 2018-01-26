uBreakiFix opens Longmont store, plans another in Broomfield

LONGMONT — uBreakiFix, an electronic-repair service, has opened at 316 Main St. in Longmont. The company provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell-phone and computer repair.

uBreakiFix operates 360 locations across North America, with more than 700 in development. The Longmont location will be the company’s fourth north of Denver, with other stores in Arvada, Lafayette and Boulder. Longmont marks the second location for owners James and Jackie Griffith, who also own the Boulder store and plan to expand to Broomfield.

“Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement,” Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder, said in a prepared statement. “We’re always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We’re excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Longmont and the surrounding areas.”