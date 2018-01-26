Tech firm in Broomfield combining aerospace with great outdoors

BROOMFIELD — Outside Analytics Inc., a tech company that uses the founders’ aerospace background to apply geospatial mapping to outdoor recreation, has raised $550,000.

The funding will be used for product development, Ben Tarr, company president, told BizWest. Outside Analytics plans to release a live beta test around May, and will offer a free and paid premium version of its platform when it is released.

The company’s software takes data from aerospace satellites and sensors — with which the founders of the startup have 15 years of experience using — to provide curated mapping and data analysis for outdoor activities.

“If a user is interested in viewing some wildlife, there are things they can do now today,” Tarr told BizWest. “Like look at state websites such as a parks and wildlife site and they can plan a trip around where a species might be. But we can go beyond and we can tell you where they will be. We can find specific migration patterns. Using aerospace satellites and vegetation data we can say an animal will most likely be in this area. We create a curate experience on where you are most likely to have the best experience.”

While there are services dedicated to specific activities, like bird watching or fishing, Outside Analytics’ software can be used for all of them, so if a customer’s animal watching experience were to be combined with a camping trip, they can use one service for all their activities.

“It’s one tool that has a set of analytics to get you involved in any activity and to get people more engaged in the outdoors,” Tarr said.

The platform will be available in a consumer-focused mobile app and web version. They will also have a B2B model where companies can utilize the company’s data processing.