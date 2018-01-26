Contract Opportunities Fair set for Feb. 8 in Boulder

BOULDER — The 2018 Contract Opportunities Fair for small- and mid-size businesses will be Thursday, Feb. 8, in Boulder.

The event provides attendees with information and a chance to network with representatives of federal, state and corporate contracting organizations.

The event, which has sold out in previous years, will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UCAR Center Green Conference Center, 3080 Center Green Drive. It is being presented by the Boulder Small Business Development Center, the city of Boulder and a network of co-sponsors.

Each year federal, state and local organizations contract out hundreds of billions of dollars of business. The Small Business Act sets a goal of awarding at least 23 percent of prime contracts to small firms; 5 percent each of prime and subcontracts to both women-owned and small disadvantaged businesses; 3 percent each of prime and subcontracts to both HUBZone and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

At the event, attendees can network with each other as well as speak with contracting organizations at exhibit tables. There will be 16 breakout sessions, intimate roundtable discussions and exhibitor areas. The event is for businesses that are new to contracting and those familiar with the contracting landscape.

“We’re thrilled to provide an informal, accessible and friendly atmosphere that will result in increased business activity for Colorado small- and mid-size businesses seeking contract work,” said Sharon King, executive director of the Boulder SBDC. “If business owners are concerned about the availability of federal contracts, this event also showcases state, local and corporate opportunities for businesses to create diverse revenue streams. And despite federal budget issues, contracts will continue to be a strong source of revenue for small businesses. Business relationships that are made today will pay off down the road.”

Registration is $89 and includes lunch. Register online at www.bouldersbdc.com/events/COF2018