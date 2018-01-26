Boulder-based biotech startup raises $1.75 million

BOULDER — DMC Biotechnologies, a biotech startup, has raised $1.75 million in equity financing from Belgium-based Capricorn Venture Partners.
Boulder-based DMC uses its technology to ferment microbes that can be used in a variety of products for human and animal nutrition. The company’s first product is in the amino acid family and can be used in pet food or as a nutritional supplement for humans. The company’s funds will launch a pilot for that product, CEO and co-founder Matt Lipscomb told BizWest. It will also go to hiring more people and purchasing more equipment.
Sponsored Content
Trying to control health care costs?
Health plan rate trends don’t have to resemble the spikes and dips of an abnormal EKG. Ask your broker three simple questions.
DMC had previously raised $1.2 million in grant funding from the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Leave a Reply