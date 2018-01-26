Artspace will unveil Fort Collins survey next month

FORT COLLINS — Artspace, a national nonprofit real estate developer specializing in art-related projects, will report Feb. 26 on the findings of a study meant to determine whether Fort Collins would support an affordable housing and workspace area especially for artists.

Artspace, a Minneapolis-based organization with 46 projects around the country and several more under development, asked individuals, organizations and businesses in the arts to participate in the survey. Artspace already has an $8.9 million project underway in downtown Loveland that involves the historic Feed & Grain building just south of Fourth Street.

A typical Artspace project involves an investment in affordable living spaces for artists coupled with affordable, adjacent workspaces. Its projects around the nation include about 2,000 live/work units in addition to about a million square feet of non-residential spaces for artists and arts organizations, according to information supplied by Artspace.

Artspace representatives will present results from these surveys from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26, at the Lincoln Center Columbine Room, 417 W. Magnolia St.

The presentation will summarize data about how much housing and workspace the local arts/creative community may be able to use and what design features and amenities are desired.

The city of Fort Collins, Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority and Bohemian Foundation are participating in the assessment process.