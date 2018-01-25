Robertson-led influence.co receives round of venture capital

BOULDER — Influence.co, the Boulder-based operator of an influencer marketing platform led by entrepreneur Niel Robertson, has received $500,000 in venture capital.

The round includes investments from Alex Bogusky’s BCV Ventures in Boulder, and Australia-based firms Twenty3 Capital, Jaszac Investments and AE Jarrah Group.

The financing will provide the company enough capital to achieve profitability, according to a statement issued Thursday.

Influencer marketing is a form of marketing that focuses on influential people rather than the target market as a whole. It identifies the individuals who have influence over potential buyers, and orients marketing activities around the influencers.

Influence.co has 50,000 influencers who can be used by clients for marketing purposes. The company on Thursday announced it has a full set of features designed to help digital media and public relations agencies build their own influencer marketing practices.

BCV Ventures invested in influence.co after reviewing more than 20 companies in the influencer space.

“We firmly believe every digital agency and PR company will offer influencer marketing services,” Dane McDonald, managing director for BCV, said in a prepared statement. “We’ve been looking for a company that is technology-driven and doesn’t run campaigns themselves. We believe the winner in this space will support agencies and not compete with them.”

Robertson has started several businesses in Boulder. He founded Service Metrics in Boulder and sold it to Exodus Communications in 1999 for $280 million in stock.

He founded advertising technology firm Trada Inc. in 2008. The company quickly earned accolades, winning an IQ award from the Boulder County Business Report, now BizWest, in 2010 for innovation. Robertson also was named to BCBR’s 40 Under 40 list in 2011.

Robertson left Trada in 2014, and the company was shuttered in 2015. Robertson started influence.co in 2015.