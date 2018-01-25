Messaging platform Slack eyes Denver office space

DENVER — Online messaging platform Slack is eyeing Denver for a significant chunk of office space.
BusinessDen reports that San Francisco-based Slack has is exploring the office market around downtown Denver for about 50,000 square feet of office space. The company was founded in 2009 and has raised $790 million in funding.
Slack enables customers for internal communications to manage workflow. Customers pay either $6.67 or $12.50 per month per active user, depending on desired features, or use a free version. The company’s user base has grown to 9 million weekly users.
