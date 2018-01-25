Guaranty Bancorp posts income increase of 56% in 2017

DENVER — Guaranty Bancorp (Nasdaq: GBNK), a community bank holding company based in Denver with branches in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, on Wednesday reported income of $38.6 million for 2017, an increase of 56.2 percent compared with $24.7 million in 2016.

For the fourth quarter that ended Dec. 31, the holding company reported income of $8.6 million, or 30 cents per common share, compared to $7.4 million, or 27 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

The fourth-quarter 2017 earnings per common share were impacted by $3.3 million in merger-related expenses and a $1 million deferred tax asset write-down due to the change in the statutory federal corporate tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Paul W. Taylor, president and chief executive of Guaranty Bancorp, said the annual income was a record.

Taylor said on Jan. 16, Guaranty Bancorp. acquired the assets of Wagner Wealth Management and integrated it into Guaranty’s wholly owned subsidiary Private Capital Management LLC. Private Capital Management LLC now has more than $1.1 billion in assets under management.