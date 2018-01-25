Flood insurance premiums reduced in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Businesses and residents of Fort Collins can receive a 40 percent discount on flood insurance premiums because of the city’s National Flood Insurance Program rating.

Fort Collins Utilities participates in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System. The CRS is an incentive program for communities to go beyond the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s minimum standards for floodplain management. The community has received a FEMA CRS Class 2 ranking, which means that flood-insurance premiums are one of the lowest in the country, according to information supplied by the utility department.

One activity that helps to qualify a community for the rating is an annual review of a hazard mitigation plan. The Larimer County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is available for public review at fcgov.com/oem. The plan assesses vulnerabilities to both natural and man-made hazards and recommends mitigation strategies.