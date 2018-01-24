Rohman named COO of MCR, Poudre hospitals

FORT COLLINS — UCHealth has named Ryan Rohman as the new chief operations officer for Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Rohman, 39, has served as interim COO since July 2017. He has been with UCHealth for 15 years, starting as a nurse and later in various leadership roles. He was chief nursing officer at MCR starting in 2015. During his tenure in that position, MCR received its second Magnet designation and was named as a Top 100 Hospital in 2017.

Rohman received a bachelor’s degree in nursing with honors and summa cum laude from University of Minnesota School of Nursing and a master’s degree in nursing in health systems leadership from the University of Colorado School of Nursing in Aurora. Rohman serves on the Harmony Surgery Center board, the Loveland Chamber of Commerce board and is a graduate of Leadership Fort Collins.