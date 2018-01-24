PRPA signs wind-power deal to serve four cities

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority on Tuesday signed a power purchase agreement for 150 megawatts of new wind power capacity to serve its four owner municipalities — Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The additional wind power will come from a new wind farm located less than 20 miles north of Platte River’s Rawhide Energy Station.

Enyo Renewable Energy’s subsidiary, Roundhouse Renewable Energy LLC, will construct the Roundhouse project with up to 75 wind turbines across 14,000 acres of land as well as the additional transmission capacity needed to reach the four municipalities.

The new transmission line will connect the wind power to Platte River’s transmission system at the Rawhide Station and will nearly triple Platte River’s existing output from wind.

“Platte River took a giant leap today to further diversify the energy portfolio serving Northern Colorado,” said Jason Frisbie, chief executive of Platte River Power Authority. “With this acquisition, we will dramatically increase our noncarbon energy footprint on behalf of our municipalities and Northern Colorado residents.”