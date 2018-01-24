Community colleges ask to offer 4-year nursing degrees

DENVER — The state community college system would like to offer a four-year bachelor of science in nursing degree and is asking for legislative approval to do so.

The Colorado Community College System is trying to address what it calls an acute shortage of nursing professionals with four-year bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degrees. If the community college system is permitted to offer a four-year degree in nursing, it would be able to help.

“Workforce development is at the core of Colorado community colleges’ mission, and we are ideally positioned to help mitigate this crisis,” Colorado Community College System president Nancy McCallin said in a prepared statement. “We work continually to identify future needs of Colorado’s workforce, and to adjust our offerings to students accordingly. We are the most accessible and affordable option for students in Colorado. Enabling us to offer BSN degrees is a smart, practical solution to this looming BSN nursing shortage, and it’s the right thing to do for Colorado’s students and Colorado’s economy,” she said.

House Bill 18-1086, “Community College Bachelor Science Degree Nursing,” was introduced Friday in the House of Representatives by Rep. Janet Buckner and Rep. Paul Lundeen. It would permit institutions that are part of the state system of community and technical colleges to offer a BSN degree. Sen. Tim Neville and Sen. Irene Aguilar are sponsoring the bill in the Senate.

“This legislation will have a significant positive impact on health outcomes in Colorado,” Buckner said. “It will help ensure that communities across our state have the skilled nursing professionals they need. And the state itself will benefit economically from increased earnings generated by a more highly-trained workforce, not to mention the tuition dollars that we’ll keep in-state.”

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor indicate an annual shortage of 490 nurses with BSNs beginning in 2014, increasing to a cumulative shortage of 4,500 BSNs by 2024, which could mean that one in 13 positions requiring a BSN goes unfilled. Projections show that the shortages will be most acute in Grand Junction, Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Seventy-six percent of two-year nursing program graduates in Colorado either do not transfer anywhere — exacerbating the shortage of BSNs — or transfer out of state to complete their BSN degree, taking their tuition dollars with them, according to information supplied by the community college system.