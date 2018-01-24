Boulder Commons gains tenants; developer set to start phase 2

BOULDER — Seven organizations and businesses have leased space at Boulder Commons, a 100,000-square-foot, mixed-use development at 2440 and 2490 Junction Place in Boulder.

Boulder-based developer Morgan Creek Ventures announced the new tenants on Wednesday and said it soon will begin construction of a 50,000-square-foot second phase of the project.

Rocky Mountain Institute, Lathrop and Gage, CoreLogic, Meriwether, Andrea’s Salon, Vasu and Morgan Creek Ventures have leased a total of about 40,000 square feet in the building.

Rocky Mountain Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the research and acceleration of sustainable energy use, is occupying 14,302 square feet.

Financial services firm CoreLogic is leasing 9,504 square feet.

Law firm Lathrop and Gage is occupying 9,300 square feet.

Meriwether Cos., a real estate development and investment firm, has opened a 2,000-square-foot office.

Morgan Creek Ventures has taken a 1,950-square-foot space.

Andrea’s, a hair salon, will occupy 1,535 square feet, and Vasu Skin Solutions, a skin-care specialist, has leased 915 square feet.

The buildings are designed for optimal light penetration, which reduces the lighting load and overall energy use while maximizing views and daylight for employees. Solar panels line the roof and east building facades. Other sustainable features include a tight, well-insulated building envelope, an efficient HVAC system, energy-efficient lighting, low-flow plumbing fixtures and a car-share program — all part of a plan to achieve net-zero energy use.

Boulder Commons is setting a new standard for responsible mixed-use development in our region,” said Andrew Bush, principal with MCV Capital in Boulder. “No other commercial project in the area combines the same levels of leading-edge sustainable design, top-quality tenant amenities and an ideal transit-oriented location.”

Morgan Creek is in the process of acquiring a parcel of land adjacent to Boulder Commons for the second phase that will include office, retail and residential. The land is occupied by Airgas, an industrial gas supplier. Morgan Creek Ventures is building a new facility in Dacono for Airgas. When that facility is completed, the second phase of Boulder Commons will begin.

CBRE’s Erik Abrahamson and Jeremy Kroner are handling the leasing of Boulder Commons.