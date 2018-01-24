Boulder-based tech company raises nearly $11 million

BOULDER — Occipital Inc. has raised $10.9 million in an equity offering.

The Boulder-based tech company is seeking $15 million in capital, according to a Form D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 22.

Occipital did not return a request for more information.

Occipital makes several products in the 3-D imaging space, according to its website, including a 3-D sensor for mobile devices and mixed-reality headgear built for the iPhone. The company also makes software, such as a program that lets people build accurate 3-D models of their own home on their iPad.

Occipital was founded in 2008 by Jeff Powers and Vikas Reddy and is a graduate of the Techstars Boulder program.