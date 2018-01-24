Boulder-based tech company raises nearly $11 million

BOULDER — Occipital Inc. has raised $10.9 million in an equity offering.
The Boulder-based tech company is seeking $15 million in capital, according to a Form D filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 22.
Sponsored Content
Trying to control health care costs?
Health plan rate trends don’t have to resemble the spikes and dips of an abnormal EKG. Ask your broker three simple questions. Read More
Occipital did not return a request for more information.
Occipital makes several products in the 3-D imaging space, according to its website, including a 3-D sensor for mobile devices and mixed-reality headgear built for the iPhone. The company also makes software, such as a program that lets people build accurate 3-D models of their own home on their iPad.
Occipital was founded in 2008 by Jeff Powers and Vikas Reddy and is a graduate of the Techstars Boulder program.
Leave a Reply