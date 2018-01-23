Unemployment rates in region close out 2017 under 3%

DENVER — The unemployment rates in Larimer and Broomfield counties held steady in December compared with November, while the rates in Boulder and Weld counties increased one-tenth of a percentage point for that period, with each of the four counties that make up the region posting rates below 3 percent, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s monthly jobs report released Tuesday.

The jobless rate in Boulder County increased to 2.6 percent, and in Weld County it increased to 2.7 percent. Larimer County held steady at 2.5 percent, and Broomfield County was unchanged at 2.7 percent.

In December of last year, rates were 2.1 percent in Boulder County, 2.3 percent in Larimer County, 2.5 percent in Broomfield County and 2.7 percent in Weld County.

In Boulder, 186,548 people held jobs in December, while 4,967 were looking for work. Larimer County had 194,081 people working with 5,047 seeking a job. Weld County had 155,048 people employed with 4,739 looking for work, and Broomfield County had 37,116 workers and 1,040 people seeking employment.

According to a survey of households, the unemployment rate in Colorado increased two-tenths of a percentage point from November to December to 3.1 percent.

Over the year, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33.1 to 33.2 hours, and average hourly earnings increased from $26.93 to $28.09.

The national unemployment rate was unchanged in December at 4.1 percent.