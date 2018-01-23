Avista Pharma Solutions acquires firm in Scotland

DURHAM, N.C. — Avista Pharma Solutions Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Solid Form Solutions Ltd. in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Durham, N.C., Avista Pharma has operations in Longmont, where late last year, it upgraded its facilities to manufacture active pharmaceutical products.

Avista Pharma is a contract development, manufacturing and testing organization.

Solid Form Solutions provides solid state chemistry and crystallization development services for clients in the pharmaceutical industry. The addition of Solid Form Solutions expands Avista Pharma’s existing solid phase chemistry services and provides both companies’ customers access to a full suite of drug-development services

ranging from analytical development to API and drug product manufacturing.

“This acquisition is evidence of our ongoing commitment to provide our clients the most efficient path to success with their drug development and manufacturing projects,” said Patrick Walsh, chief executive of Avista Pharma. “

Solid Form Solutions will continue operating in Edinburgh, providing services that include salt screening and selection, co-crystal and polymorph screening, crystallization development, and other analytical testing and development.