Fort Collins Board of Realtors selects Smith for CEO position

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Board of Realtors has appointed Christina K. Smith as CEO. Smith will assume her position Feb. 5. Her hiring follows a national search.

Smith’s background includes 25 years of experience in diplomacy, nonprofit and foundation management, community development, higher education, philanthropy and humanitarian service. She served as a Middle East and Central Asia policy adviser to four presidents. She has served both U.S. and foreign governments and non-governmental organizations in Kuwait, Iraq, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and the Palestinian territories, and spent seven years in Afghanistan after 9/11 helping Afghans rebuild their country.

Most recently, Smith was executive director of the Colorado Realtor Foundation. An Indiana native who relocated to Colorado Springs in late 2016, she also serves as founder and president of Elevate, an international humanitarian organization focused on food insecurity globally and domestically. Elevate currently feeds millions of Syrian refugees and others faced with food insecurity all through volunteer mobilization.

“In Christina Smith, we have found an outstanding leader with a distinguished track record of servant-leadership who has delivered transformational community impact and results on a local, national and global scale,” Pam Cass, FCBR’s board chair, said in a prepared statement. “We are confident she will take FCBR to new heights that establish our Realtor board as a national model when it comes to exemplary member services, educational initiatives, promoting the Realtor brand, community engagement and development of creative partnerships that tackle — and solve — housing-related challenges in northern Colorado.”

Smith also will serve as the CEO of the Future of Housing Community Foundation, which was chartered in 2016 by the Fort Collins Board of Realtors as the philanthropic partner of the Realtor board to promote affordable housing, homeownership and housing-related disaster relief as well as to encourage volunteerism among Realtors and the broader real estate industry.