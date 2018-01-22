Extraction Oil & Gas offers $750M in unsecured notes

DENVER — Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (Nasdaq: XOG), an energy company active in Colorado’s Wattenberg Field, plans to sell $750 million in senior unsecured notes, 25 percent more than the $600 million it had announced earlier, the company said Thursday.
Extraction, which operates in Weld County and plans to drill in Broomfield, initially announced plans to sell $600 million in notes that will pay an interest rate of 5.62 percent. The notes will replace $550 million in outstanding senior notes that pay interest of 7.87 percent. Those notes were coming due in 2021.
Extraction has made a cash tender offer to buy out holders of the older notes, an offer that expires Jan. 24. The new notes become due in 2026.
