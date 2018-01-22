Digital-marketing and natural-products conference to be held in Boulder

BOULDER — Naturally Boulder is launching, in partnering with NatchCom, a digital marketing and e-commerce conference geared toward the natural and organic industry.

The two-day event will take place Feb. 9 to 11 at Galvanize Boulder. It’s meant to bring the two industries, digital marketing and natural products, together in a way that they can benefit each other, particularly to help natural-product companies leverage digital marketing and sales.

Speakers include Renn Mulloy, who handles global marketing solutions for Facebook, and Brindusa Jimenez, a manager at Google, among others.

Those interested in attending can register online.