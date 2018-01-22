Digital-marketing and natural-products conference to be held in Boulder

BOULDER — Naturally Boulder is launching, in partnering with NatchCom, a digital marketing and e-commerce conference geared toward the natural and organic industry.
The two-day event will take place Feb. 9 to 11 at Galvanize Boulder. It’s meant to bring the two industries, digital marketing and natural products, together in a way that they can benefit each other, particularly to help natural-product companies leverage digital marketing and sales.
Sponsored Content
Trying to control health care costs?
Health plan rate trends don’t have to resemble the spikes and dips of an abnormal EKG. Ask your broker three simple questions. Read More
Speakers include Renn Mulloy, who handles global marketing solutions for Facebook, and Brindusa Jimenez, a manager at Google, among others.
Those interested in attending can register online.
Leave a Reply