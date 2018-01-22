Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Colorado Farm Show expected to draw 40,000 to Greeley

By BizWest Staff — 

GREELEY — The Colorado Farm Show kicks off Tuesday in Greeley, and is expected to attract 40,000 visitors to the city, the Greeley Tribune reports.

The three-day event will be conducted at Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave., and includes more than 300 exhibitors and vendors. The show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday.

Colorado Farm Show officials and the Colorado State University Ag and Resource Economics Department plan to conduct an economic-impact study to determine how much the Farm Show affects the local economy.



 

