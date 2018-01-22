Array Biopharma posts positive clinical results

BOULDER — Array Biopharma (Nasdaq: ARRY) opened the markets today with its stock prices up 12 percent, following the announcement of successful clinical trials.

The Boulder-based bioscience company, which focuses on developing cancer therapies, released positive results from its Phase 3 clinical trial BEACON CRC. That trial analyzed the combination of the drugs encorafenib, binimetinib and Eli Lilly’s ERBITUX (cetuximab) in patients with BRAF-positive metastatic colorectal cancer.

Trials are ongoing, but the confirmed overall response rate so far was 48 percent, and 62 percent in patients who received only one prior line of therapy.

The estimated completion date of the study is July 2019.

In the meantime, Array’s stock was up 18 percent at the time of publication, at $15.56 per share.