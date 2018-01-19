Aurora wants to tap old gold mine for fresh water

AURORA – Water officials in Aurora on Thursday announced a plan to tap a defunct mountain gold mine for more water to sustain its development boom.

The Denver Post reports that proponents said the approach could help fix the West’s long-ignored environmental problem of old mines draining acid metals-laced muck into streams.

Aurora Water is pursuing a $125 million purchase of underground water at the London Mine complex south of Breckenridge. Discharges from that mine for years have contaminated Denver’s and Aurora’s South Park watershed with cancer-causing cadmium and fish-killing zinc.