Nine-county region in Colorado makes shortlist for Amazon HQ2

DENVER — A nine-county region in Colorado has made the shortlist as a potential site for Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

After reviewing 238 proposals from across the United States., Canada and Mexico, Amazon revealed 20 candidates it is considering for the HQ2 project.

Colorado’s proposal for the nine-county region was a collaboration between the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp., the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the nine-county region surrounding Denver.

The nine counties are Denver, Larimer, Weld, Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Jefferson, Arapahoe and Douglas. The proposal highlighted the quality of life in the area and the talent that is available for hire. The 77-page proposal that was submitted had a list of 30 potential sites across the nine-county area that could be potential locations for HQ2, with eight of those particularly viable. Those sites were redacted from the publicly available proposal.

Other cities on the shortlist are:

Atlanta, Ga.

Austin, Texas

Boston, Mass.

Chicago, Ill.

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Indianapolis, Ind.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Miami, Fla.

Montgomery County, Md.

Nashville, Tenn.

Newark, N.J.

New York City, N.Y.

Northern Virginia, Va.

Philadelphia, Pa.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Raleigh, N.C.

Toronto, Ont.

Washington D.C.

Amazon said in its statement that looking ahead, it plans to work with the 20 candidate metros to dive deeper into their proposals, request more information and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership.

The company plans to make the decision later this year.

Amazon said it plans to invest $5 billion into its HQ2 project and bring on as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.